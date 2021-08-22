Ariana Grande shares a loved up selfie with Dalton Gomez in a post about 'some old some new' candid snaps

Ariana Grande took to Instagram to give fans a rare peek into her everyday life as she shared a random photo dump consisting of "some old some new" snaps that she absolutely loves. The post also showed a loved-up image of her and husband Dalton Gomez sharing a sweet kiss. The post also consisted of photos of her pets and a few close friends.

Ariana shared a series of photos without a caption. In one of the pictures, the singer was seen working in the kitchen with her mother Joan Grande. She also shared adorable photos of her pet dogs though there's no denying that the highlight of her post was her picture with Dalton where the duo was seen sharing a romantic kiss.

Re-sharing her post in Instagram stories, Ariana gave a little context to her post as she wrote, "Some old some new but I love these."

Check out Ariana Grande's post here:

Ariana had recently also shared a photo with Dalton from their Amsterdam honeymoon as she wished him on his birthday. Referring to him as her best friend, Ariana wished her husband on his birthday with a sweet wish saying, "I love you infinitely."

The duo surprised fans as they tied the knot in May this year in a private ceremony held at their Montecito home. Ariana and Dalton began dating in January 2020 and also spent their quarantine together. Grande made her relationship with Gomez official after he featured in her Stuck With U music video which she collaborated on with Justin Bieber. The couple had later announced their engagement in December.

ALSO READ: Ariana Grande has the sweetest reaction to Selena Gomez singing her song Break Up With Your Girlfriend