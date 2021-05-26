Ariana Grande shares STUNNING pictures from wedding ceremony; Millie Bobby Brown & Hailey Bieber send love

Ariana Grande has finally shared the much-anticipated pictures from her beautiful wedding ceremony. See them below!

Ariana Grande has FINALLY released a bunch of wedding pictures from her secret wedding with Dalton Gomez! The rumours of their wedding started early this month and were confirmed by Ariana’s rep last week. Since then, fans, media and friends have been going gaga over the info and have been waiting to get some more details on the ceremony. Now, to put all speculations to rest, Grande has finally revealed the date the duo got married, along with new, never seen before pictures of the grand ceremony.

Sharing three sets of pictures, Ariana took to Instagram moments ago and revealed that the wedding date was actually 5th May 2021. Which she wrote as a caption under all three sets of images, “5.15.21.” In the first set of photos, Grande and her husband Gomez can be seen kissing after the couple likely took their wows. Ariana is also seen in a white strapless and backless dress, in satin. For the makeup, the Positions singer kept it simple with her signature cat eyeliner and nude lips, and yes, she did wear her hair up in her signature ponytail! You can see the pictures here.

As soon as Ariana posted the pictures, friends and fans of the singer quickly took to the comments section and sent wishes for the newlywed couple. Actress Millie Bobby Brown wrote: “You look STUNNING,” while her manager Scooter Braun and friend Hailey Bieber left a trail of red hearts. Actress Taraji P Henson wrote: “Congrats my lil sweat pea.”

Also Read: Ariana Grande ties the knot with beau Dalton Gomez at a secret ceremony in Montecito

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×