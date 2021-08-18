Ariana Grande SHARES a 'thank you' post for fans on the occasion of her album Sweetener turning three

Ariana Grande has shown the sweetest gesture to her fans by remembering them on the occasion of her studio album Sweetener’s third birthday. The 7 Rings singer took to Instagram to post a video snippet with many BTS pictures from the filming of the music video for the album. With 15 incredible songs, the album is one of her bests to date.

Captioning the post as ‘thank you’, she put her song ‘Get Well Soon’ in the background of the 12 seconds video clip that she posted. Fans in the comment section have showered her with support and admiration for the album that they can’t believe has turned three. While some fans are listing their favourite songs from the album, others are simply enjoying the vibe of the video. Ariana’s studio album Sweetener was released on August 17, 2018, which gave Grande a Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album. The album also received other awards including the Grammy Award for Producer of the Year, Non-Classical, and iHeartRadio Music Award for Pop Album of the Year.

Check out Ariana Grande’s post:

The album also had three unique collaborations with Nicki Minaj, Missy Elliott, and Pharrell Williams. Sweetener focused on concepts including destructive relationships, mental health struggles, and emerging victorious through difficult times.

Recently, after being one of the judges for NBC’s show The Voice, Grande has shared a couple of behind-the-scenes from the show, which are all about her enjoying with other fellow judges - Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton, and John Legend. She also posted a welcoming video for the battle advisors of the show - Camila Cabello, Jason Aldean, Kristin Chenoweth, and Dierks Bentley.

