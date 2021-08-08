Ariana Grande shares UNSEEN photo from her wedding day to mark husband Dalton Gomez’s birthday; SEE

Pop singer and icon Ariana Grande recently celebrated her newly-wed husband Dalton Gomez‘s birthday! The Positions singer recently took to her Instagram Story to wish her husband a happy 26th birthday. While wishing her hubby, the singer also dropped a new and unseen photo from their wedding day!

“Happy birthday to my baby my husband my best friend !!!!! i love you infinitely,” Ariana wrote along with a photo from her honeymoon with Dalton in Amsterdam. Ariana also shared a super cute black-and-white selfie of her and Dalton kissing while cuddling with her dog Toulouse at their wedding. See it below:

If you didn’t know, Ariana and Dalton got married in May in a notoriously private ceremony. The event was ‘tiny and intimate’ and it happened near the singer’s home in Montecito, California. The event was kept very secretive by everyone involved not to draw the media attention. Their PR rep told People, ‘it was tiny and intimate.’ There was no prior intimidation of the ceremony though it is unclear whether the decision was impulsive or the couple had planned the big day.

Their PR rep told People, ‘It was tiny and intimate - less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn't be happier.' A source close to the couple said. Ariana and Dalton had gotten engaged right before Christmas 2020 and have been since displaying glimpses of their love and life together on social media.

