Ariana Grande shares UNSEEN snap with hubby Dalton Gomez and dog Toulouse on Thanksgiving; See Inside

It seems like Ariana Grande is enjoying her Thanksgiving and has her husband Dalton Gomez by her side. As guests, Grande also had her 'The Voice' team members and some of her other family members including her father Ed Butera.

In the recent picture that Grande posted, she and Gomez were happily posing with their dog, Toulouse. The family looked cheerful, however, Grande's face was hidden! In one of her Instagram stories, Grande had her father, and some of her The Voice teammates including Sasha, Jim and Holly perform a famous song from The Beatles. “Sending you all so much love. Endlessly thankful always,” she added. Ed Butera too shared some snaps from Ariana's Thanksgiving preparations. "Happy Thanksgiving to everyone," he penned.

Take a look at Ariana Grande's adorable Thanksgiving photo with Dalton Gomez and Toulouse:

The 7 Rings singer often keeps her love life away from the public. It's hardly that fans would find the singer posting about Gomez or their personal relationship! In fact, Grande got married to Gomez in a private wedding and only opened up on the same through social media when she announced her marriage to her fans.

With all the updates from her this Thanksgiving, fans must have been too elated! Ariana Grande has been especially busy due to her The Voice schedule where she has taken up the position of a coach along with Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend.

What did you think of Ariana's Grande's Thanksgiving celebrations?

