Ariana Grande shows her love for Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani on The Voice; Says she STANS 'Shefani'

Ariana Grande admitted that she is a 'Shefani' stan on The Voice and fans can't keep calm. In a new bloopers video from The Voice, Ariana and her fellow coaches, Blake Shelton, John Legend and Kelly Clarkson are seen discussing fan club names. In this discussion, Blake makes a hilarious guess about Ariana's followers and jokingly said, "What are your fan clubbers called? Piranhianas?"

In the same clip, Grande then corrects John Legend who refers to her fans as Arianators saying, "There's a debate over this because someone made that up. We don't really claim it." Although one of the sweetest moments of the bloopers clip happens when Ariana asks Blake what his and Gwen's fans are called and Legend swiftly answers, "Shefani."

Reacting to the same, Ariana cutely responds, "Oh, I love that. I stan Shefani." This remark from Grande is now getting a lot of love online from Shefani fans who are delighted to know that the singer is an equally big lover the couple.

Blake and Ariana are having an amazing rapport on The Voice so far. Recently, Ariana also shared a screenshot of Blake's reply to her after seeing a report claiming she was going to replace him on the show. In the screengrab shared by Ariana, Blake wrote to her, "Thanks a lot Ari... Thanks a f****n' lot.." The duo are seen enjoying a playful feud on the show and it's certainly keeping everyone invested in the singing reality show.

Ariana replaced Nick Jonas as The Voice coach on the 21st season of the show and fans can't get enough of seeing her on it.

