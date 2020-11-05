  1. Home
Ariana Grande SLAMS TikTok stars for partying amidst COVID 19; Dixie D’Amelio agrees and says ‘she’s a queen’

Ariana Grande recently called out TikTok stars who are out partying amidst the lethal coronavirus pandemic, in response to which, Dixie D’Amelio said “she’s right.”
Ariana Grande SLAMS TikTok stars for partying amidst COVID 19; Dixie D'Amelio agrees and says 'she's a queen'
Positions singer Ariana Grande recently called out some TikTokers for hanging out at celeb hotspot Saddle Ranch in the middle of the pandemic. During her interview on the Zach Sang Show, Ariana said, “Of all the things that we could have done, couldn’t we have just stayed home for a few more weeks like all the other countries that were fine, and are better than we are?”

 

She continued saying: “Did we really all need to go to f–kin’ Saddle Ranch that badly that we couldn’t have waited for the deathly pandemic to pass? We all really needed to put on our cowgirl boots and ride a mechanical bull that bad? We all needed that Instagram post that badly?” 

 

Post Ariana’s comments, TikTok star Dixie D’Amelio, who has been seen eating out during the pandemic, was asked about Ariana’s statement. And she said: “I don’t really know what to think. I mean, she’s right. She’s right, yeah. She’s a queen, I love her,” Dixie said.

 

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits: Zach Sang Show, Getty Images

