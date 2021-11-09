The Voice: Ariana Grande is a SPITTING image of Jennifer Garner as she wears her 13 Going On 30 dress

Ariana Grande recently dressed up as a fictional character from her favourite romantic comedy! It's clear that the singer has a thing for romantic comedies! Ariana, who recently got married to Dalton Gomez, embodied Jenna Rink from the film 13 Going on 30 for a recent appearance on The Voice which she co-judges! Previously, the singer dressed as the character for the video of her song “Thank U, Next”!

Along with fellow judges/coaches, Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton, and John Legend, Ariana took the stage for the first live show of Season 21, in the memorable multi-coloured Versace dress from Jennifer Garner’s 2004 film. She also showed off the look on her Instagram Stories, writing, “Thank you so so so so much @donatellaversace @versace and happy first live show!!! @nbcthevoice #teamariana.”

While speaking to ET Canada later, John, Kelly, and Blake reflected on the singer’s infectious energy she’s brought to the reality music show. “There’s no disadvantage when you’re Ariana Grande. She can’t say it. I will,” Kelly joked. Blake poked fun at the audience’s enthusiasm over Grande and said, “It’s embarrassing to follow her [onto the ‘Voice’ stage]. It exposes my lack of celebrity.”

As a longtime “huge fan of ‘The Voice’,” Ariana said, “I have watched many seasons and I love watching the show. It always has the best energy. It’s such wholesome, inspiring television, and I love seeing the different voices and watching so many people start careers for themselves. It’s a beautiful, amazing thing.”

Also read: Ariana Grande JOINS The Voice as a coach; Shares ‘fun’ behind the scene photos and MORE