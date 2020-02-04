Ariana Grande spotted enjoying her date with rumoured boyfriend Mikey Foster at Disneyland

Ariana Grande was seen enjoying a Disney land date with her rumoured boyfriend Mikey Foster. Read on to know more.

Ariana Grande enjoyed a day at Disney land with her rumoured boyfriend Mikey Foster. During their day date, the two fuelled romance rumours after they were spotted linking arms. Dressed in an oversized sweatshirt paired with black heeled booties, the 26-year-old singer reportedly had her arm wrapped around Foster's. The singers first sparked dating rumours after they collaborated on their song, Boyfriend. A source informed ET that the two were spending a lot of time together as they collaborated on the project.

Ariana and Mikey were not alone, they were accompanied by two other friends. A source told Daily Mail that the two did not leave each other throughout the night. The two were spotted enjoys various rides at the amusement park. In September last year, Grande's brother, Frankie confirmed the romance by stating that he and his partner Hale Leon often go on double dates with Ariana and Mikey. However, he later confirmed that his sister was not in a relationship with anyone.

Before Mikey, Ariana dates SNL star, Pete Davidson. The two had a whirlwind engagement and a very public split in 2018. She had also jokingly vowed to stay single for 2019. Since then, the No Tears Left To Cry songstress kept her personal life under tight wraps. Last month, the singer attended and delivered a stunning performance at the Grammy Awards 2020. She also received five nominations, including album of the year for Thank U, Next, and for record of the year for 7 Rings. She brought her parents as her dates to the ceremony.

