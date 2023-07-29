Ariana Grande spotted getting cozy with Ethan Slater on 30th birthday getaway, weeks before dating rumors

Love seems to be in the air for pop sensation Ariana Grande as she was seen enjoying a cozy stroll with her Wicked co-star, Ethan Slater, during her 30th birthday getaway in late June. Grande's birthday celebration turned out to be more eventful than fans initially knew. The Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored singer was seen walking together at Soho Farmhouse in the UK.

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater’s romantic stroll in the UK

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater, both stars from the upcoming movie Wicked, have been working together in London for the past year. In the candid photo, the pair can be seen looking quite affectionate as they stroll together, with Ariana wrapping her arm around Ethan's shoulder and him reciprocating by placing his arm around her lower back. The cozy outing was shared with another friend, making it a sweet and relaxed moment for the trio. Sources suggest that the Grammy winner and Broadway star have been seeing each other for several months.

While the photo hints at a possible romantic connection between Ariana and Ethan, both were married to other partners when filming for Wicked began. However, recent reports confirm that they have since separated from their respective spouses. Ariana Grande ended her two-year marriage with Dalton Gomez in January, citing challenges arising from the pandemic and different lifestyles.

Ethan Slater, on the other hand, spoke highly of his then-wife, Lilly Jay, on social media during Mother's Day, expressing his love and admiration for her. However, the couple's marriage reportedly also came to an end, with Ethan filing for divorce recently. They had been high school sweethearts and together for a decade.

New beginnings for both Ethan and Ariana

Recent developments reveal that Ethan Slater filed for divorce from Lilly Jay, whom he had been with for a decade since their high school days. The estranged couple share a now-11-month-old son. Despite the changes in their personal lives, sources have indicated that Slater is determined to have a significant role in his son's life and is eager to co-parent.

Although representatives for Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater have not yet confirmed the status of their relationship, TMZ had previously reported that the Grammy winner and the Broadway star have been seeing each other for several months. The recently surfaced photos from Ariana's birthday getaway further hint at the possibility that they were already romantically linked at that time.

As the news of Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater's close bond continues to intrigue fans and the media alike, fans can't help but wonder about the potential for a beautiful love story unfolding before us.

