Ariana Grande stands up for trans youth facing 'disgraceful bills'; Donates USD 1.5 million in support

Ariana Grande is working to help raise awareness and donations for trans youth. The singer's actions are in correspondence with the recent rise in waves of state legislation attacks on the trans community as they hamper their rights and deny them access to care. Fans have been delighted that the Thank You Next singer has taken a stand for the community.

Ariana, in a new post on Instagram, announced her participation in fundraising alongside Pledge in order to provide support to those organizations that supply services and advocacy for the trans community. The Grammy winner also added that she will be matching all proceeds with her own donation of USD 1.5 million. Pledge is hoping to raise a sum of USD 3 million with Ariana and her reach. In her post, Ariana wrote, "please join me in donating to this fund i’ve created with @pledge.to to support organizations providing direct services and advocating for the rights of trans youth!"

Check out Ariana Grande's post below:

Meanwhile, she also noted in her caption, "right now there are hundreds of disgraceful bills pending in state legislature that target trans youth and aim to curb their rights. this will provide critical funds to organizations advocating for the rights of trans youth." The situation in the United States worsened for the community on Wednesday when Arizona Governor Doug Ducey signed a pair of bills that restrict access to gender-affirming care for trans youth and also banned trans girls from ever competing in women's sports. On the same day, a similar sports bill was passed in Oklahoma.

ALSO READ Ariana Grande granted 5 year restraining order against stalker who threatened to kill her