Ariana Grande subtly clarifies rumours about collab with Kanye West on Donda album with THIS post

After fans speculated Ariana Grande to be one of the artists featuring on Kanye West's Donda album, the singer in her recent Instagram clarified the rumours. Tagging the original singer Stalone who was mistaken for being Grande, the Sweetener singer praised the latter's work on Donda album in her new post as she wrote, "You sound beautiful."

Kanye West finally released his upcoming Donda album after hosting three-album listening events. After its release, the album went viral for featuring some major artist collabs including The Weeknd and Jay-Z. A few fans also took to social media to talk about Ariana Grande featuring on the album although it appears they mistook Stalone's voice to be hers.

To set the record straight about not featuring on the Donda album, Grande shared an Instagram story where she praised Stalone for her vocals, thus clarifying to her fans that she hasn't collaborated with West. The title song that fans misunderstood Grande to be a part of also features Pusha T and Tony Williams along with Stalone, with production by BoogzDaBeast, FNZ, Kanye, and Ojivolta.

Check out Ariana Grande's post here:

While Ariana hasn't collaborated with West, the rapper's 10th studio album consists of several other artist contributions including, Jay Electronica, the Lox, Young Thug, the late Pop Smoke, Travis Scott, Lil Baby, Kid Cudi, Lil Durk, Lil Yachty, Baby Keem, Playboi Carti, Ty Dolla $ign, Don Toliver, Fivio Foreign, and Chris Brown.

Kanye recently found himself courting controversy after he invited Marilyn Manson and DaBaby for his album listening event in Chicago. The event also saw his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian in attendance.

