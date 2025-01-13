Ariana Grande Teases Glinda's 'Pivotal' New Song From Wicked Sequel: 'Defines Who She Is'

Ariana Grande shares thrilling details about her character Glinda's new song from the Wicked movie sequel, titled Wicked: For Good, to be released on November 21.

In an interview on Variety's Awards Circuit podcast, Grande explained that the Stephen Schwartz-written track is a pivotal moment for the growth of her character. Unlike in the stage version, where the transformation of Glinda occurs backstage, the film depicts this decision, giving viewers a better view of her process.

Grande said, "It’s a pivotal moment in Glinda’s journey. It shows a side of her we’ve never seen before. In the stage show, this transformation happens offstage. But in the movie, we get to see her make the decision that defines who she is."

Grande said how honored she was to be the first-ever Glinda who brought this song to life on the big screen. She said, "It’s a privilege to sing this song and be the first Glinda to bring it to life." To play the role of Glinda was a dream for Grande; however, it involved intense preparation to bring it to fruition.

"I started acting lessons a year before I even knew when the auditions were happening. I wanted to make sure I was ready. Transforming my voice to sing Glinda’s soprano parts took months," the Thank You, Next singer added.

Ariana Grande returns as Glinda in Wicked: For Good is slated for a November 21, 2025 release.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Will Ariana Grande Play Audrey Hepburn in Rumored Biopic? Find Out As Wicked Star Channels Classic Look at Golden Globes 2025