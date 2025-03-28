Ariana Grande Teases Her Futuristic Short Film Brighter Days Ahead; Singer Transitions into Her Older Version

Ariana Grande turns into a grandmother in her new short film! On Friday, March 28, the pop star dropped a clip of Brighter Days Ahead on her Instagram, following the release of the deluxe version of her album Eternal Sunshine.

The short film essentially follows the plot of Severance—with a twist. Instead of surgically separating consciousness, Brighter Days Inc. erases painful memories and preserves only the happy ones. The video begins like a brand promotion, with a narrator explaining the benefits of the organization.

“This groundbreaking technology allows our clients to save and protect their most cherished memories,” says the narrator.

The scene then cuts to Grande in a wheelchair, filling out the company’s application form.

The 31-year-old appears much older, thanks to prosthetics used to portray an elderly version of the character she created for the film—Peaches. To dress the part, she wears a chunky beige sweater and a pearl-embellished barrette.

In the clip, when the nurse asks which of the four remaining memories she would like to watch, Peaches hands her a chit. Her memories begin to play one after another and are destroyed after she watches them.

Grande’s character Peaches debuted in her song We Can’t Be Friends from the Eternal Sunshine album. The Grammy winner portrayed a heartbroken younger version of the character, who wipes traces of her ex from her memory—paying homage to the film Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind.

The short film portrays four different stages of Peaches’s life: starting from her childhood, then her fame as a singer. The third memory features her relationships and marriage, while the fourth highlights the aftermath of a breakup/divorce and how her father helped her heal and overcome the loss.

Fans reacted to the Wicked actress’s post and commended her vision for the story. “GrandMOTHER Peaches,” one user quipped. “Oh, I already know I’m going to be crying my eyes out,” another claimed.