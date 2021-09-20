Ariana Grande ‘terrifies’ Blake Shelton and John Legend on The Voice; Kelly Clarkson jokes about Arianators

Pop star Ariana Grande recently became the newest judge on reality singing show The Voice and the 7 Rings singer has seemingly instilled fear in her fellow judges Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton, and John Legend! While making an appearance on her co-judge’s show--“The Kelly Clarkson Show,” Grande and Clarkson got to talking about how the other coaches feel about Grande joining the show for Season 21.

“Blake and John, they are terrified of you,” Clarkson, 39, told Grande, 28. After playing a clip of Shelton unconvincingly denying that he is afraid of Ariana’s die-hard fans (who call themselves Arianators), Clarkson turned to her in-studio audience, saying, “[Blake] is so afraid of Ariana’s fan base.”

Clarkson went on to say that she and the other coaches feel they “have no chance” of winning against her. But Grande wasn’t having it. “I don’t know that that’s true. I really do no think that’s true,” Grande said. “But, like, you’re a huge star!” Clarkson interjected. “Newsflash!” To which a stunned Grande responded, “What are you talking about, Kelly Clarkson?!”

In addition to appearing alongside one another as coaches on “The Voice”, the pair will be combining the power of their voices when the show debuts its 21st season on Monday, performing a duet of Aretha Franklin’s iconic song, “Respect.”

Just last week, Grande spoke to E! News and shared her experience of the show: "It's just been exciting to be so moved in the moment that you turn your chair. Maybe you went into it thinking, 'Oh, I know what kind of voices I'm going to turn for,' and then someone's performance completely surprises you, and you're like, 'Wow.'"

Also Read: Ariana Grande JOINS The Voice as a coach; Shares ‘fun’ behind the scene photos and MORE