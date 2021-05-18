Ariana Grande ties the knot with beau Dalton Gomez at a secret ceremony in Montecito

27-year-old Ariana Grande tied the knot with 25 years old beau Dalton Gomez at an intimate ceremony in the presence of mere 20 guests in Montecito.

Fans of Ariana Grande will be pleasantly shocked to know that the singer is now married to longtime beau-now-husband Dalton Gomez in the presence of selective friends and family making a guest list of merely 20 people. The event was ‘tiny and intimate’ and it happened near the singer’s home in Montecito, California. The event was kept very secretive by everyone involved not to draw the media attention. Their PR rep told People, ‘it was tiny and intimate.’ There was no prior intimidation of the ceremony though it is unclear whether the decision was impulsive or the couple had planned the big day.

PR rep told People, ‘It was tiny and intimate - less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn't be happier.' A source close to the couple spoke to The Outlet and mentioned that the couple had gotten married near their California home in the vicinity where the likes of Oprah Winfrey, Ellen Degeneres, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle. The singer got married in Montecito to keep the affair private. Both Ariana and Dalton had gotten engaged right before Christmas 2020 and have been since displaying glimpses of their love and life together on social media.

Ariana was previously in an intense relationship with SNL star Pete Davidson and as they spent a lot of time together in 2018, and she told her tour manager that she was ‘going to marry that man.’ Ariana had also released a track called ‘pete davidson’ on her album Sweetner.

