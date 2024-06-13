Ariana Grande To Continue Partnership With Scooter Braun And HYBE While Being Managed By Brandon Creed

Ariana Grande has not completely severed ties with Scooter Braun and HYBE as was reported last year. Initially, it was thought that she had cut off her association with both and signed on to a new management deal with Good World Management owned by Creed. Recent information has revealed that Braun is still in business with Ariana.

Ariana Grande looks forward to 'longstanding business partnership' with HYBE

Ariana Grande's reps let Rolling Stone know that she "will look forward to continuing their longstanding business partnership and pursuing creative opportunities in Weverse and REM Beauty. Grande in this new chapter will continue to be managed exclusively by Brandon Creed/Good World Management."

Braun joined HYBE as CEO in 2021 when it acquired his company, Ithaca Holdings. This acquisition included his entertainment and marketing firm SB Projects, that housed Grande, Justin Bieber, J Balvin, and Demi Lovato at the time. By August 2023, rumors had Justin Bieber looking for new representation after more than a decade with Braun. and at around the same time, Demi’s contract ended with him and they split ways.

Ariana Grande is set to join HYBE's fan community platform Weverse

The pop singer, renowned for her remarkable vocal range and numerous awards, will be joining Weverse, an online community owned by Hybe Corporation, as per Billboard. It expands the reach of Weverse which brings artists together with fans around the world using interactive features, exclusive content, and merchandise.

This inclusion in Weverse will provide her supporters with various exclusive opportunities to interact more closely with their idol (Grande). Fans will have direct access to all of her latest updates plus other exclusives on Weverse thereby making it possible one can know more things about her life. Grande’s powerful voice and captivating performances still reshape pop music, securing her place as a cultural legend. HYBE hopes that her presence on Weverse will attract more people to join the active community allowing fans to get closer to one of the most significant stars in modern-day music.

Weserve, launched in 2019, currently hosts HYBE's K-pop artists such as Seventeen, TXT, Blackpink, as well as Gracie Abrams and more. The biggest boy band in the world, BTS alone has over 25.8 million members in their community on the platform.

