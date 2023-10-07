Ariana Grande to pay estranged husband Dalton Gomez USD 1.25 million as she moves in with new beau Ethan Slater

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez have officially settled their divorce, according to PEOPLE. The 'Thank You, Next' singer, who had a prenuptial agreement with Dalton, will make a one-time payment of $1,250,000 to him, as reported by TMZ, which broke the news. Notably, Dalton will not receive ongoing spousal support, as this settlement will be given all at once rather than over an extended period.

Ariana Grande's divorce details

As part of the terms outlined in their agreement, TMZ states that Dalton will also get half the money from the sale of their former home in Los Angeles. Additionally, Ariana Grande will cover up to $25,000 in attorney fees for Dalton.

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez's marriage

Ariana Grande, aged 30, and Gomez, aged 28, were married for two years before filing for divorce in September 2023. The wedding took place in May 2021. Their romance started in February 2020 during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, which became an engagement in December of that year. Their intimate wedding ceremony at their Montecito, California home was attended by less than 20 people. However, just two months after celebrating their second wedding anniversary, the news of their divorce surfaced.

The settlement agreement, already filed, is now waiting for the formal approval of a judge, as reported by TMZ. This development comes after Grande initiated divorce proceedings in Los Angeles County in September. Sources say that Dalton and Gomez have a lot of care and respect for each other.

The divorce comes after Ariana was rumored to be in a relationship with her Wicked co-star Ethan Slater, who has also filed for a divorce from his wife after welcoming a child together recently in January 2023. Recent reports by US Weekly also suggest that the Wicked co-stars have moved in together in New York City.

