Ariana Grande transforms into a fembot for the music video of her explicit song 34+35; Watch

Ariana Grande was seen in a whole new avatar for her new song 34+35’s music video, scroll down to watch the mv below if you haven’t already.

Ariana Grande is putting in the work in her latest music video! The 27-year-old positions singer just dropped the music video for her latest single, 34+35, on Tuesday (November 17). In the video, Ariana gets to work as a scientist creating a cyborg version of herself, which in turn transforms Ari into an Austin Powers-like fembot. “Can you stay up all night? F–k me ’til the daylight / Thirty-four, thirty-five,” she teases on the flirty track.

“Means I wanna sixty-nine with ya, no s–t / Math class, never was good,” she reveals of the song’s sexual meaning at the end. “I’ve been very nervous about 34+35, ’cause I don’t want it to distract from the rest from the album, but I do love it and sonically it’s one of my favourite things we’ve ever done,” she previously said in an interview on Zach Sang Show.

Watch the full video below:

The music video was directed by Director X, who also directed Demi Lovato‘s Commander in Chief and Future and Drake‘s Life is Good this year. In case you missed it, earlier this month, Ariana released another song titled Positions, which was a raging hit amongst the public. It even earned her top numbers on Billboard charts.

