Ariana Grande unfollows Scooter Braun amid management and marriage drama: Here's WHY

Scooter Braun seems to be the most searched man on the internet at the moment. Days after his split from singer Ariana Grande, a lot of rumors have been swirling. While some are concerned about his relationship with Justin Bieber, others are concerned about him taking up a new role in HYPE. There have also been stories suggesting that he is still in touch with Ariana Grande and that they would continue to work together. Amid all this, Ariana Grande seems to have made a potent public statement by making her stance clear.

Ariana Grande unfollows Scooter Braun

Every time there seems to be a feud between two celebrities, fans seem to keep a close eye on their social media activities. Well, as for Ariana, the Wicked star recently released the 10th Anniversary Deluxe edition of her album, Yours Truly. While the music and the music video continue to garner views and praise on her Instagram, there was something that she did try to sneak away from under the noses of her fans. It turned out that Ariana had unfollowed Scooter Braun amid all the drama.

While the exact date of her unfollowing him is not known, it is speculated that she did so just to cut off ties in an official manner. On the other hand, Scooter continues to follow the singer on Instagram, as of now.

Advertisement

What happened between the two?

The exact reason for Ariana Grande's split from manager Scooter Braun remains undisclosed. However, their professional relationship spanning nearly a decade has come to an end, aligning with Demi Lovato's departure from the same management company. Despite their successful collaboration, Grande's evolving career ambitions and perhaps personal dynamics may have contributed to the decision. With Braun's shift to focus on HYBE and other ventures, Grande might be seeking new management to align better with her artistic direction and growth plans, especially as she approaches significant milestones like her album's 10th-anniversary reissue and involvement in upcoming projects.

Some sources have also revealed how Scooter Braun already has a lot on his plate at the moment. Thus, the singers feel that he might not be able to give them the much-needed time, especially at such a crucial time in their careers. It will be interesting to see what Scooter has to say on the matter. This is why keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more such updates like this.

ALSO READ: 'A very attractive client,' Justin Bieber CANNOT leave Scooter Braun for the next four years; Contract details INSIDE