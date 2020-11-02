Ariana Grande urges fans to skip Halloween parties amidst COVID 19: Dress up, take pics, then get in your PJs

Ariana Grande recently joined singer Tinashe in urging fans to stay home and not attend Halloween parties amidst the current COVID-19 pandemic. See what she told fans via Twitter below.

Ariana Grande and Tinashe both spoke out with messages for their fans on Halloween to urge them not to attend crowded parties. The United States broke a new record on October 30 by having the most new cases of COVID-19 in a single day. It also marked the first time that over 100,000 people tested positive for the virus in one day. Tinashe tweeted, “these lil Halloween parties are not worth getting sick for. PLEASE … BE SAFE OUT THERE! USA hit a new record number of Covid cases in a day TODAY.”

Ariana quoted the tweet and added, “this part. please dress up, take pics, but then get in your pjs and watch some scary movies. going to parties right now is unsafe and absolutely not worth it. please be safe. happy halloween everyone!”

please be safe. happy halloween everyone! https://t.co/9JLrFaKPB0 — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) October 31, 2020

In case you missed it, Ariana recently released a new song Positions and the music video featured her becoming the President of the United States! The full video took place in the White House, with Ariana in the Oval Office, in a meeting with her cabinet (which included her mom Joan!), in the kitchen making some treats after hours, in the presidential bedroom suite, and finally walking her dogs on the lawn.

The video was directed by Dave Meyers, who previously worked with Ariana for her No Tears Left to Cry, God is a Woman, The Light is Coming, and Beauty and the Beast videos. Positions is the first single from Ariana‘s new album, which is expected to have the same name and be released next Friday! Positions will also mark the third album Ariana has released in the past three years, following Sweetener (2018) and Thank U, Next (2019).

