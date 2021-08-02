Ariana Grande is 'vaxxed & masked'; Gives 'gentle reminder to please get your vaccines if you are eligible'

"Vaxxed n masked. this is your gentle reminder to please get your vaccines if you are eligible," Ariana Grande proudly stated in her latest Instagram post which saw the 28-year-old musician reveal how she's received the COVID-19 vaccine. Along with a glamorous close-up selfie, which sees Ari keeping safe with a black face mask on, also saw the Off The Table singer giving a "gentle reminder" to everybody.

"This thing is not yet over! sharing some info because i care and if i can, i'd like to help anybody who is hesitant or curious with making their decision. this delta variant is very new and since data is changing all the time, i'll source some links for you to stay up to speed yourself but so far...," Ariana warned about the Delta variant before adding, "We do know that it spreads much more easily compared to previous variants. most of the spread is among unvaccinated people and in areas with low vaccination rates! and yes although you can still get it while vaccinated, the vaccine helps to protect against severe illness, hospitalization, and death!"

Sharing some informative links with her 256 million (and counting!) followers, Grande concluded, "All great things to be protected against in my book. oh and if you have already gotten sick with COVID-19, you should STILL get vaccinated! for more information especially on some of the Covid myths that are circulating the internet, go to hopkinsmedicine . org/health/conditions-and-diseases/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccines-myth-versus-fact please and reassure yourself why getting vaxxed is the move. save a life or two. who knows. some helpful accounts that i love following are: @niniandthebrain @jessicamalatyrivera @itsmadetosave

@doctor.Darien @dr.risahoshino"

Check out Ariana Grande's "vaxxed & masked" IG post below:

With more than three million likes in less than 10 hours, celebrities like Jennifer Garner, Sophia Bush ad Jordan Alexander hit a like while Blake Lively applauded Ari's IG post as well.

Ariana Grande continues to be an inspiration!

Meanwhile, Ariana officially joined The Voice Season 21, alongside Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend, and if you're curious to see the Grammy-winning musician's FIRST LOOK for the singing competition television series, head on to our ALSO READ link below.

ALSO READ: Ariana Grande JOINS The Voice as a coach; Shares ‘fun’ behind the scene photos and MORE