Ariana Grande will be releasing a documentary of her Sweetener Tour from 2019: Report

According to recent reports by The Sun, Ariana Grande is gearing up to release a documentary that follows the pop icon on her Sweetener Tour from 2019. Scroll down for details on the documentary.

Ariana Grande might be blessing fans with a Sweetener Tour movie! The new concert film will follow the 27-year-old on her big 2019 tour, starting with the release of her album Thank U, Next. According to The Sun, there’s currently a bidding war for the rights to the doc, with Netflix and YouTube being among the top contenders.

“Ariana’s team are negotiating a huge deal between a number of big hitters, with Netflix and YouTube both showing interest,” a source told the site. “Netflix has put forward a starting offer of $5 million to get the rights. The deal is being negotiated by Ariana’s closest advisers, led by Scooter Braun.”

“She had cameras following her every move on the Sweet­en­er World Tour last year,” they added. “Along with her performances, Ariana was filmed backstage, while travelling and during downtime. It will be a brutally honest and raw depiction of how tough life can be on the road but will include the happier, heart-warming times too.”

If you remember, Ariana had her Dangerous Woman Diaries, which followed her on her Dangerous Woman Tour, and was filmed over multiple shows, all by her friend Alfredo Flores. That docu-series aired only on YouTube at the time and is now available to watch for free on her channel.

