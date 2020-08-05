  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp
  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Ariana Grande will be releasing a documentary of her Sweetener Tour from 2019: Report

According to recent reports by The Sun, Ariana Grande is gearing up to release a documentary that follows the pop icon on her Sweetener Tour from 2019. Scroll down for details on the documentary.
8863 reads Mumbai
Ariana Grande will be releasing a documentary of her Sweetener Tour from 2019: ReportAriana Grande will be releasing a documentary of her Sweetener Tour from 2019: Report
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Ariana Grande might be blessing fans with a Sweetener Tour movie! The new concert film will follow the 27-year-old on her big 2019 tour, starting with the release of her album Thank U, Next. According to The Sun, there’s currently a bidding war for the rights to the doc, with Netflix and YouTube being among the top contenders.

 

“Ariana’s team are negotiating a huge deal between a number of big hitters, with Netflix and YouTube both showing interest,” a source told the site. “Netflix has put forward a starting offer of $5 million to get the rights. The deal is being negotiated by Ariana’s closest advisers, led by Scooter Braun.”

 

“She had cameras following her every move on the Sweet­en­er World Tour last year,” they added. “Along with her performances, Ariana was filmed backstage, while travelling and during downtime. It will be a brutally honest and raw depiction of how tough life can be on the road but will include the happier, heart-warming times too.”

 

If you remember, Ariana had her Dangerous Woman Diaries, which followed her on her Dangerous Woman Tour, and was filmed over multiple shows, all by her friend Alfredo Flores. That docu-series aired only on YouTube at the time and is now available to watch for free on her channel.

 

ALSO READ: Ariana Grande and boyfriend Dalton Gomez are in a 'really good space' during quarantine

Credits :The Sun, Getty Images

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Michele Morrone replies to THIRSTY COMMENTS and answers many more interesting questions
Rakhi Special: How well does Meezaan Jaaferi & Alaviaa Jaaferi know each other?
From the Bachchan family to Kriti Sanon: Here’s how stars celebrated Raksha Bandhan last year
Friendship’s day special: Shantanu Maheshwari, Kunwar Amar & Dil Dosti Dance Team REUNION
Rhea Chakraborty’s tearful video to Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend’s statements about the actor
Swastika Mukherjee’s EXPOSES Bollywood: Bengali actors don’t get chances like South & Punjabi stars
All about Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Family seeking help of Bihar Police to Rhea Chakraborty’s plea to SC
Team Kangana Ranaut and Swara Bhasker are in no mood to spare each other as they spark a verbal fight
Kiara Advani Birthday Special: Stunning traditional appearances of the star at celebrity weddings
From Bihar Police visiting late Sushant Singh’s bank to shocking statements by Ankita Lokhande
Kiara Advani on love, relationships, struggles and break-ups

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement