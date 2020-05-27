Ariana Grande's boyfriend Dalton Gomez makes a cameo in a cheeky Rain On Me promo video with Lady Gaga

Ariana Grande's boyfriend Dalton Gomez made a surprise appearance in a hilarious Rain On Me promo video with Lady Gaga and showed his support. Check it out.

Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga just released a hilarious promotional video for their Rain on Me collaboration and they are officially our favourite weather girls. Taking inspiration from the title of their song, the singers posted a weather reporting spoof video and Ariana’s new boyfriend Dalton Gomez made a surprise cameo in the clip. He supported his girl by holding a showerhead above her to create the rain effect. “It was beautiful just yesterday but oh wow, how things have changed,” Lady Gaga starts the video by pretending to be a weather reporter.

“Today it is pouring rain, we are soaking wet. While some are complaining of the recent downpour, we would like to celebrate the rain. Live from Beverly Hills is Ariana Grande with more to report,” she says holding an umbrella under fake rain. “Thanks, Gaga. Rain on me, tsunami. The people are still going," Ari said referring to her song lyrics. The 26-year-old looked stunning dressed in a plaid dress, with full makeup on, adding glamour to weather reporting.

Check out the video here:

"So true, Ariana. The people are rising up in a massive act of kindness to celebrate the rain the world so desperately needs to quench the thirst of the Earth are we thirsty or what," the 34-year-old songstress says. "Oh, we are thirsty indeed!" Ariana quips as her beau stands above her showering her with love and support. The two have been dating since the start of the year. While they initially kept their romance under tight wraps, Dalton recently made a special appearance in Ariana and Justin Bieber’s music video.

The singers released their duet titled Stuck With U with a music video earlier this month and it featured various celebrities and their quarantine partners, including Kendall and Kylie Jenner, and Gwyneth Paltrow with her husband Brad Falchuk and Demi Lovato and her boyfriend Max Ehrich. But the most special cameo was made by Ariana’s BF. Even though we could barely see the man in the hoodie, the 7 rings singer danced with her beau in her bedroom.

