Ariana Grande’s boyfriend, Ethan Slater, files for divorce from estranged wife? DEETS Inside

Ethan Slater takes legal steps to end his marriage as he enters a new relationship with Ariana Grande.

Published on Jul 27, 2023   |  11:02 AM IST
Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater (Instagram and IMDB)
Ariana Grande's rumored boyfriend, Ethan Slater, is seeking a fresh start in his romantic life with the pop star. Reportedly, he has filed for divorce from his estranged wife, Lilly Jay, as revealed in legal documents obtained by TMZ. The specifics of their split have not been disclosed.

High school sweethearts Ethan Slater and Lilly Jay part ways

Ethan Slater and Lilly Jay were high school sweethearts who tied the knot in 2018. Their journey together led them to welcome a son last year. However, their relationship faced challenges, and now they are moving forward with the legal process to officially end their marriage.

Ariana Grande enters the picture

The news of Ethan Slater's divorce comes amidst rumors of his relationship with pop sensation Ariana Grande. Reports suggest that the two began dating several months ago after meeting on the set of "Wicked." Although Ariana and Ethan were both single at the time they started dating, Lilly Jay, Ethan's estranged wife, reportedly felt heartbroken upon learning about his new relationship. She expressed feelings of abandonment, especially with regard to their recently formed family.

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez (Image credits: Instagram)

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater embrace new beginnings

Sources close to Ariana and Ethan have emphasized that they are approaching the situation with sensitivity and respect for their exes. While emotions may be running high, they aim to keep a low profile as they navigate their newfound relationship. Despite the public attention, they are focused on building a healthy and private connection. 

Ariana Grande's split from husband Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande and her husband Dalton Gomez are headed for divorce after two years of marriage. The couple, who got married in May 2021, separated earlier this year in January but have been quietly working on their friendship. Rumors of the split began circulating after Grande was seen without her engagement ring and wedding band while in London for Wicked filming. Sources say they had unresolved issues before her departure, and the distance only added to their troubles. The couple got engaged months before their private wedding in Montecito and had shared glimpses of their love on social media.

FAQs

Who is Ethan Slater wife?
Ethan Slater is saying “thank u, next” to his wife, Lilly Jay. The “SpongeBob Musical: Live on Stage!” star filed for divorce from his wife in New York Wednesday, according to legal documents seen by Pagesix.
How old is Ethan Slater?
31 years old
