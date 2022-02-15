Ariana Grande's brother Frankie REACTS to Ye posting a rumour about her and Mac Miller amid Pete Davidson feud

Kanye West in the past two days shared a series of posts calling out Pete Davidson Instagram and among them, also happened to be one related to an old rumour about the comedian's ex Ariana Grande. The post shared by Ye with a "No Comment" caption alleged the reason for Ariana's breakup with Pete and now the singer's brother Frankie Grande has reacted to the same.

The post shared by Kanye belonged to another account that claimed Pete sent his intimate photos with Ariana Grande to her ex Mac Miller in order to prevent the two from getting back together. The post claimed that this was the reason why Ariana broke up with Pete.

According to TMZ, Grande's brother Frankie recently opened up about the same and maintained that he's never heard that rumour to be true and further added "Kanye loves to stir a pot so nothing that he says ever surprises me." Frankie further concluded that he sends his best to Kanye and his family and also Pete and everyone involved in their recent drama.

Amid all this, Pete Davidson is yet to officially address Kanye's posts attacking him. A leaked message shared by West claiming that it was from Davidson which appeared to be telling Ye that he would never get in between him and his children and also added that he hopes that some day he "can meet [his kis]." Although there is no confirmation if the text was actually from Pete, the SNL star hasn't made any statements yet.

