Ariana Grande’s estranged husband Dalton Gomez 'is dating a little bit’ but ‘is not completely over his relationship’?

Dalton Gomez, Ariana Grande's estranged husband, is slowly but steadily taking steps towards a new chapter in his life following his separation from the renowned pop star. The couple, who married in May 2021 and parted ways in July, cited compatibility issues as the reason for their split. Despite the breakup, Gomez has been channeling his energy into work and exploring new romantic connections as he navigates the complex aftermath of his high-profile marriage. According to sources at ET.

Dalton's pursuit of work

Since the public announcement of his separation from Ariana Grande, Dalton Gomez has thrown himself into his work. According to sources close to him, he is "throwing himself into work and working harder than ever since his split from Ariana. He is trying to stay distracted and keep himself busy in positive ways."

Dating while healing

While rumors circulate about Ariana Grande's new romance with her Wicked co-star, Ethan Slater, Dalton Gomez is not far behind in his pursuit of love. Reports suggest that Gomez has ventured into the dating scene and is receiving attention from several women. However, it's important to note that he still carries some emotional baggage from his past relationship with Ariana. Despite this, he's committed to healing and progressing. The close source said "He is dating a little bit and a lot of girls are giving Dalton attention. He is not completely over his relationship with Ariana, but he is doing his best to move forward."

News of Ariana Grande's relationship with Ethan Slater came just three days after her separation from Gomez became public. There is much interest in their romance, as they have a connection both on and off-screen. However, Slater, who filed for divorce after reports of his relationship with Grande, is facing his own challenges. As they both move forward and focus on personal growth, they are also trying to maintain positive relationships with their former partners. Grande and Slater have chosen not to comment on their rumored romance, leaving fans and the media curious about what will happen next in their lives.

