Ariana Grande’s ex Dalton Gomez dating someone new after recent split with the singer; Source claims

Following their highly publicized breakup, fans are curious to know if Dalton Gomez, Ariana Grande's ex-husband, has already moved on. Insiders with direct knowledge of the situation shed light on Gomez's dating life since the split, providing intriguing details about his romantic endeavors.

Dalton Gomez' dating life

In a surprising turn of events, sources have divulged that Gomez has been actively dating over the past few months, according to TMZ, embracing a new chapter in his romantic life. Interestingly, Ariana Grande reportedly harbored no ill feelings about his dating endeavors, demonstrating their mutual acceptance of moving on. Both Grande and Gomez were apparently shocked that the separation went unnoticed until TMZ broke the news, revealing their decision to part ways and head towards divorce proceedings.

Stark differences and post-covid challenges led to the separation of Dalton Gomez and Ariana Grande

Sources connected to the former couple disclosed that during their relationship, Gomez and Grande were each other's world, offering companionship, romance, and unwavering support. However, as Covid restrictions eased, their stark differences became increasingly apparent. Gomez, a Los Angeles realtor, found himself overwhelmed by Grande's celebrity status, struggling to adapt to her demanding schedule, constant paparazzi attention, and the numerous opportunities that frequently took her away from Los Angeles.

Dalton Gomez explores life beyond their failed marriage

Insiders revealed that Gomez occasionally questioned the necessity of extensive security measures and the constant presence of bodyguards, which Ariana deemed essential for her safety. These differences in lifestyle and expectations began to unravel their marriage, with tensions further heightened when Grande traveled to England in December to begin filming Wicked. By January, they had separated, though they remained on amicable terms. Living separate lives, they attempted a reconciliation in May, but the second chance only lasted a mere two weeks before they ultimately decided to call it quits.

As the public continues to follow their individual journeys, only time will tell what lies ahead for Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez in their personal lives.

