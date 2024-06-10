Ariana Grande’s Ex-Husband Dalton Gomez Makes Relationship With Actress Maika Monroe Instagram Official

Ariana Grande’s ex-husband, Dalton Gomez, has made his relationship with actress Maika Monroe official on Instagram by debuting on her IG grid.

On Sunday, June 9, the It Follows star, 31, shared a photo dump on his social media account and used it to officially launch her relationship with the real estate broker. Monroe kicked off the post with a lit picture of herself standing on her tiptoes to kiss Gomez on a crosswalk. She captioned the post with a shooting star emoji.

Gomez, 28, made another appearance in the photo dump, this time in an easier-to-see snap of the couple snuggled up together on a yacht couch in matching black outfits. Monroe has previously shared pictures of the couple on her Instagram stories, but this marked their first appearance on the social media grid together.

Dalton Gomez and Maika Monroe: Relationship Timeline

The pair were first linked together in October 2023, when they were spotted kissing during a date night in Los Angeles by TMZ. Since then, they have been seen together in public several times, including a PDA-filled sighting at Los Angeles' LAX airport last month.

Before their relationship, both Monroe and Gomez were linked to other significant stars.

The former was linked to Stranger Things actor and singer Joe Keery. The ex-flames even made a red carpet appearance together in October 2017 before going their separate ways sometime between 2022 and 2023. Kerry spoke about his and Monroe’s breakup for the first time in a June interview with Variety, recalling his arrival in Calgary to film season 5 of Fargo immediately after his relationship had ended. "I had also gone through a big breakup, right as I was leaving Rome," he told the publication, adding, "So I was really isolated and focused on my work."

Regarding Gomez's relationship with Ariana Grande, details are outlined below.

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez: Their relationship and how it came to an end

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez began dating in January 2020 and quarantined together during the pandemic before announcing their engagement in December.

The couple got hitched in an intimate ceremony at Ariana’s home in Montecito, California, on May 15, 2021.

Their split was announced in July 2023, with Ariana filing for divorce in October. Because the ex-couple had a prenuptial agreement with no children and no notable legal dispute involved, their divorce moved swiftly through the court system. Ariana, however, is to make a one-time payment of $1,250,000 to her ex-husband.

The Thank You, Next singer, who soon moved on to a controversial relationship with her Wicked co-star Ethan Slater, sent fans into a frenzy following the release of her single Eternal Sunshine, as they speculated that Gomez might have cheated on her.

Attempting to read between the lines of the lyrics from the song, "So now we play our separate scenes / Now, now she's in my bed, layin’ on your chest / Now I’m in my head, wonderin’ how it ends," Grande’s fans were quick to demand an apology for the singer, who faced months of accusations of being a home wrecker for her romance with Slater, who was estranged but still legally married to Lilly Jay at the time and with whom he had recently welcomed a baby.