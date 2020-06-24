  1. Home
Ariana Grande's good deed for the day sees singer surprising Kentucky voters with food and coffee

Ariana Grande’s recent act of kindness promises to inspire you in more ways than one. Read ahead to see the pop-singer’s sweet gesture towards Kentucky voters.
June 24, 2020
Ariana Grande showed support to Kentucky voters by sending them food and coffee.
Ariana Grande’s sweet gesture just made the wait to vote in Kentucky a little easier. The 26-year-old pop icon sent food and coffee supplies via trucks to those in line to vote at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville on Tuesday which she announced on Twitter. "Please pull up, enjoy and use your voice today we need u," Grande tweeted. Soon after, photos of happy Kentuckians enjoying the treats from Blackbeard Espresso, SnoWhat Snoballs, and LA-Tino Food Truck began percolating on social media too.

 

Ariana Grande is known to be a sweetheart and overwhelming fans with her sweet gestures from time to time. Just last year in November 2019, Grande found a way to apologise to fans for having to cancel a concert because of a medical condition. The 26-year-old superstar paid for her fans' dinner after having to pull out of her tour date in Kentucky according to the Lexington Herald Leader. A group of 40 fans who had gathered for the show got together for dinner next to the arena and Grande footed the bill for them all. The Rain on Me singer had explained that she had to cancel a show, owing to an illness, on her social media channels.

 

ALSO READ: Ariana Grande reflects on being labelled a diva: They use the word as an insult to a strong female energy

 

Back in 2017, Ariana also shared a heartfelt tribute to victims of the devastating Manchester bombing attack. The 26-year-old singer took to social media to pay her respects to the 22 people killed by a suicide bomber at her concert in 2017.

 

Ari wrote: "I want to take a moment to acknowledge and send my love to everyone that is feeling the sadness and tremendous heaviness from the devastating attack.”

Credits :Twitter, Getty Images

