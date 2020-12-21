Ariana Grande's mom, brother, Hailey Baldwin & more share excitement for singer's engagement with Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande revealed through Instagram that she and Dalton Gomez were engaged and flooding social media with congratulatory messages were the 27-year-old singer's family and friends.

A few hours back, Ariana Grande made the shocking revelation to her 210 million followers on Instagram that she was engaged to boyfriend and luxury real estate agent Dalton Gomez with a series of romantic photos including a close up at her engagement ring. "forever n then some," Ari cutely captioned her feelings on getting engaged. Taking to social media with congratulatory messages for the lovebirds were the 27-year-old singer's family and friends.

"I am so excited to welcome Dalton Gomez into our family! Ariana, I love you and Dalton so much!!!! Here’s to happily ever after! YAY! xoxoxo," Ariana's mother Joan Grande tweeted while brother Frankie Jonas took to his sibling's IG post and commented, "I am so happy for you both and so excited to (officially) welcome Dalton into the family! YAY! This is just the beginning of a long-lasting life filled with laughter & love. Ugh. I love you both! HAPPY ENGAGEMENT!" Hailey Baldwin commented, "YAYYYYYY!!!!," with several lovestruck emoticons.

Demi Lovato commented, "this ring is everything!!!! I love you," while Kim Kardashian commented, "Sooo happy for u guys!!! Love you." Millie Bobby Brown commented, "oh my godddd... love u!! you deserve eternal happiness," while Grande's manager Scooter Braun commented, "congrats to these two amazing souls. Ari we love you and could not be happier for you. Dalton you are a lucky man." An excited Joan even commented on her daughter's IG post, penning, "Sooo sooo sooo happy!!!! Love you two!!!!"

, Ananya Panday, Courteney Cox, Bella Hadid, Khloe Kardashian and Sabrina Carpenter shared their delight over the happy news by liking Ari's IG post.

Congratulations to the couple!

