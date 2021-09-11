Ariana Grande's reaction on hearing her music on Gossip Girl Reboot: 'Had a heart attack'

Ariana Grande had a full-circle fan experience lately while watching her beloved TV series. The Grammy winner, 28, spoke to Allure about her new cosmetics brand, pausing for a little time to discuss the upcoming Gossip Girl revival. Grande claimed she was binge-watching the HBO Max drama when she heard her song "Positions" play at a crucial point.

"Excuse me! Does anyone want to warn me when f------ titles are going to come in and Kristen Bell's voice is going to start saying Gossip Girl stuff and my song's going to be in the background?" she recalled her reaction as per E! News, "Does anyone want to just warn me? Because I had a heart attack." She further said, explaining that surreal moment came full circle for her. "You know, like, I was a young girl watching Gossip Girl religiously growing up. And then I'm sitting here..."

Meanwhile, the second half of Season 1 of Gossip Girl returns to HBO Max in November, and the streaming service just revealed that the show has been renewed for a second season. However, the Gossip Girl cast and producers explained why it was a "necessity" for Bell to return as the voice of the all-knowing Gossip Girl in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight. Showrunner Joshua Safran even told the publication that creators Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage had said that if Bell refused, they would not undertake the remake.

The writer said,"It wasn't really a conversation, Josh and Stephanie were like, if she doesn't want to do it, let's all walk away," said Safran. "We went up to her and she was like, 'Of course I want to do it.' And then, yeah, there's no Gossip Girl without Kristen. I mean, it's not just the voice, it's her whole being."

