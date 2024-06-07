Ariana Grande's Relationship With 'Wonderful Guy' Ethan Slater Receives Her Brother Frankie Grande's Approval

Frankie Grande approves of sister Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater’s relationship!

“I love him, he's a very sweet guy,” the Broadway star said in a recent interview with TooFab, adding that he's been a fan of him since he first saw him in SpongeBob [the musical]. Also, “The Broadway community is a tight-knit family,” Frankie added. However, as Frankie said, it all comes down to his sister’s feelings for Slater who he believes is “very, very, very sweet.”

Frankie Grande on sister Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater’s relationship

Branding Ethan as a “great” and “wonderful guy” Frankie simply said that he's just always wanted his sister to be happy and that's all that really matters when it comes down to his dynamic with Slater.

For those not in the loop, Ariana and Ethan met on the set of Wicked, while both were still married to their former partners. It's unclear when exactly the duo began dating, but their romance is thought to have blossomed shortly after Ariana called it quits with her husband of two years, Dalton Gomez.

As for Ethan, sources claim that he was separated from his wife Lily when he met Grande, despite having recently welcomed a baby with his estranged wife just a couple of months prior.

Irrespective of the rocky beginning, Slater and Grande’s relationship appears to be going strong, with reports of the pair having moved in together last fall. Circling back to Frankie, we already knew he had no harsh feelings for his sister’s boyfriend since the trio reportedly went to Disneyland with some of their friends.

Advertisement

Ariana Grande seemingly referenced romance with Ethan on her latest album

Music critics believe that the thank you, next singer addressed her relationship with Ethan and some of the backlash it's been receiving (remember Grande and Slater started dating immediately after separating from their respective partners, giving way to cheating rumors) on her latest album Eternal Sunshine.

While no one has publicly confirmed that any of the lyrics are related to the romance or the drama surrounding their splits, a source with direct knowledge of the situation claimed that Ethan’s ex-wife was very upset about the song The Boy Is Mine, per Daily Mail.

“To sing a song called The Boy Is Mine is not only a slap in the face to his still wife Lily but a slap in the face of all women,” the outlet reported.

ALSO READ: Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater had a 'natural connection'? Source reveals details