Ariana Grande's The Boy Is Mine Music Video Features Cameos From Brandy And Monica; WATCH

Finally, Ariana Grande’s latest single, The Boy Is Mine music video is out. This much-expected video was released on Friday, June 7, and features a dramatic and enchanting story that stars Grande alongside actor Penn Badgley.

A modern love potion tale

The city displayed in the video looks like New York, which begins with a frustrated sanitation worker talking about Mayor Max Starling’s failure to address the rat problem. The scene then shifts to Grande at home brewing a potion while watching the news.

This part of the segment, presented by Brandy and Monica, who originally sang The Boy Is Mine, discusses Mayor Starling’s plan of using stray cats to fight rats. According to her, she made the potion because it had been intended to make the mayor fall in love with her.

Grande’s cat knocks over the bottle of potion, but she is able to save enough for later use. She changes into a masked, Catwoman-like figure that dances around an altar dedicated to Starling. After that, she gets inside the mayor’s house, where she watches him from darkness before revealing herself.

A romantic twist

Initially frightened upon noticing that Grande was already in his room, Starling tries running away from her, but then she convinces him not to move and gives him the potion. To everyone’s surprise, Starling pulls off her mask and recognizes her face, thereby throwing away the potion because he had already fallen for her.

Directed by Christian Breslauer, who directed such videos as We Can't Be Friends (Wait for Your Love) and Yes, And?, this video breathes life into fantasy with romance like never before seen.

From teasers to full-release

May 27 saw Grande tease fans by posting clips of what they could anticipate in those few seconds until June 3 when TikTok videos were posted showing Penn dancing along with chorus lines of the song.

The track, a spin-off from Brandy and Monica’s 1998 hit, can be found in Grande’s seventh studio album, Eternal Sunshine.

In an Apple Music 1 exclusive interview with Zane Lowe that took place in March, Grande admitted to having always wanted to reclaim the cherished R&B number-one hit. She never considered it seriously, although she felt her fans would enjoy an elevated bad-girl anthem.

A heartfelt connection with fans

Fans first heard ‘Fantasize’ back in 2023, which was leaked ahead of time, just like The Boy Is Mine. During the Zach Sang Show interview in February, Grande revealed that elements from this demo were used for a completely different version of the album, which eventually came out as The Boy Is Mine.

After releasing Eternal Sunshine, Grande posted her appreciation on Instagram. Writing passionately, she noted, “This album is most special to me for many reasons and just holds so much. Sharing it has re-opened a lot of little and big feelings alike, and it has been an emotional week in many ways !… but your overwhelmingly loving response to it all has made me feel such joyful, human connection and comfort.”

Grande concluded by saying: “Just wanted to say I love and appreciate you all more than one can say, and thank you again. It is, as it always has been, my greatest honor to grow with you. Let us promise to keep going!”

The Boy Is Mine music video adds flavor to her career thus far, showcasing her artistic abilities while bringing people closer together with every note sung to them.

