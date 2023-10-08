Ariana Grange and Dalton Gomez to part ways with 'mutual respect' amid ongoing dating reports with Ethan Slater

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez have officially settled their divorce, marking a significant milestone in their separation journey. According to a report from Page Six on October 6, the former couple has managed to navigate this process with care and mutual respect.

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez to part ways on mutual terms

An insider shared that, “Ariana and Dalton really wanted to take care of each through all of this and make it as easy on one another as possible — which is why they really took their time with everything,” Their deliberate approach and consideration for one another became evident as they took their time to reach this settlement. Notably, there appears to be no animosity between the two. A source revealed to Page Six that, “They have a strong mutual respect for each other,” highlighting their commitment to ending their marriage on amicable terms.

The divorce settlement was officially filed in the Los Angeles Superior Court system. Although Ariana and Dalton had separated on February 20, 2023, the paperwork wasn't filed until September, indicating their deliberate and thoughtful approach to the proceedings.

Their divorce journey hasn't been without its share of controversy. After splitting from Dalton, Ariana Grande was romantically linked to her co-star, Ethan Slater, during the summer months. Ethan, 31, also initiated divorce proceedings from his estranged wife, Lilly Jay, following their reported separation. Lilly, who shares a child with Ethan, expressed differing opinions, referring to Ariana as "the story" and stating, "Not a girl’s girl." She lamented the impact of the situation on her family saying, “My family is just collateral damage.”

Additionally, some terms of Ariana and Dalton's divorce have been reported. Ariana will provide Dalton with a substantial lump sum of $1,250,000 as spousal support, a departure from the typical monthly payment approach. Moreover, Dalton will receive half of the proceeds from the sale of their Los Angeles home, and Ariana will cover up to $25,000 of his legal expenses. In a gesture of care, Ariana has arranged for Dalton to have continued 24-hour security to ensure his safety and privacy post-divorce.

ALSO READ: Brad Pitt accused Angelina Jolie of 'manipulating' the situation by appealing for Pique Law amid their child custody case

Ariana Grande shared throwback and latest snaps

In other news, recently Ariana Grande shared glimpses of her life on Instagram, blending moments from her past and present. The heartfelt post included a sweet snapshot of Ariana lying in an oversized pet bed while her loyal dog companion watched over her. The Positions singer captioned the post, "Some from then, some from now (heart emoji)."

ALSO READ: ‘I feel like it was our…’: When Jennifer Lawrence shared insights into her close friendship with Emma Stone