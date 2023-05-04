Ariana Madix cuddles with Daniel Wai at New York Yankees game amidst dating rumours and Tom Sandoval scandal

Television personality and actress Ariana Madix was spotted cuddling fitness coach Daniel Wai at a New York Yankees game amidst dating rumours and her former boyfriend Tom Sandoval's cheating scandal. Read on to know more details about the 37-year-old's outing.

Ariana Madix spotted at New York Yankees game with Daniel Wai

Madix attended a baseball game where the New York Yankees took on the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday, May 2, 2023. "Shout-out to Ariana Madix for joining us tonight! #RepBX" the official account of the New York Yankees wrote while posting a picture of the actress. But she wasn't alone. The actress was spotted cuddling with Daniel Wai at the game, giving flame to the rumours that sparked after they were seen kissing at Coachella in April.

When the news about Madix and Wai's makeout at the music festival went viral, a source told People, "Ariana just got out of a long relationship, and isn't jumping into anything serious. What you're seeing is a woman who is single and having fun." Meanwhile, the baseball spotting was clearly a date night and Wai pretty much confirmed it with his story hours before the New York Yankees vs Cleveland Guardians game.

"Which one for date night?" he wrote on an Instagram story that showed pairs of sneakers. He also posted a picture of the match in progress and wrote, "Good day for New York sports." The duo did not shy away when fans came up to click pictures with them and happily posed together. Wai also previously shared a reel of their time spent together at Coachella 2023 where they held hands and seemed to be enjoying each other's company.

"When a green texter invades Coachella, turn sound on at the end," he captioned the reel. One user commented, "You two look *so* happy [heart eyes emoji] how awesome to see how she shines with a great guy by her side [loved face emoji] [clapping emoji] [champagne bottle emoji]." Another wrote, "My girl looks so happy. Thanks for being there for her and showing her what life of happiness can truly be like."

Madix's new romance comes after the recent Vanderpump Rules drama where three of the show's stars were embroiled in a scandalous controversy. In March this year, Madix found out that Tom Sandoval, her boyfriend of nine years was cheating on her with her friend and their costar Raquel Leviss. Sandoval and Leviss both issued public apologies to Madix for their betrayal and affair but faced a lot of backlash from netizens.

