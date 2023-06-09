Ariana Madix feels 'sense of freedom' now that she isn't Tom Sandoval's 'advisor' and 'sounding board'

The cheating scandal involving Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval, and Raquel Leviss, also popularly known as Scandoval, has been a widely discussed topic ever since the news broke out in March this year. Madix broke up with Sandoval, who was her boyfriend of nine years when she found out that he cheated on her with Leviss, their Vanderpump Rules co-star.

The 37-year-old actress and reality television star has opened up about how she feels now that she doesn't have him in her life. Madix has also addressed the ridiculous allegations Sandoval made against her in the reality show's three-part finale reunion about the lack of sex during their relationship. Continue reading to know more details about what she said.

Ariana Madix feels 'free now that she isn't Tom Sandoval's 'advisor' and 'sounding board'

During an interview with Glamour, Madix talked about feeling like a weight was lifted from her shoulders. "I definitely feel this sense of freedom because I was the adviser, the sounding board. And he didn't like that he wasn't getting constant validation from his adviser. Now I feel like I don't have to worry about anybody but myself," she explained.

Madix also spoke up about Sandoval's narrative that there was a lack of sex in their nine-year-long relationship that ended in adultery from his side. "I feel like I'm someone who craves intimacy outside of just penetrative sex. And that was something that I was deprived of for so long," the reality star explained. "As women, we might bring something up a bunch of times, and then we just stop. That's where I was at. I was like I cannot keep nagging this man to want to come home and spend time with me."

Madix went on to add that many men "act like they are entitled to your body and entitled to sex" just because "you're in a relationship with them." She proceeded to add, "I am not your Fleshlight. I spelled out what I needed, but hello. It's a two-person situation." Madix, who has been rumored to be a part of the upcoming season of Dancing With The Stars, also spoke about financial stability and the need to work to take care of one's family.

Ariana Madix on 'generational wealth' and working as much as possible

The actress said there is no "generational wealth" in her family and so she wants to make enough money to be able to take care of her mother, brother, and any other family members "who may or may not need it." Madix has previously faced financial struggles where she had to live in her car and she never wants to face that again. "I never want to worry about it ever, ever, ever. So I will work as much as possible to not have to," she explained.

The Vanderpump Rules three-part season reunion saw record-breaking viewership as fans hoarded to stream the dramatic finale on Bravo. Madix, Sandoval, Leviss, and the rest of the cast reunited and dropped bombshell after bombshell as the reality stars reacted, questioned, and blamed one another, with the main topic of conversation being Scandoval.

