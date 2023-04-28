Ariana Madix goes to Karaoke to sing ‘Everything’s gonna be fine’ after Tom Sandoval cheating scandal

The “Vanderpump Rules” star, Ariana Madix' is trying to get over her split with Tom Sandavol through music. On her trip to Scotland on Wednesday, April 26th, she went to Karaoke to sing “Hand in Pocket” by Alanis Morissette. As per reports, the 37-year-old was really into the performance, adding a bit extra on the phrase, "Everything's gonna be fine, fine, fine" and was also seen high-fiving a woman in the audience at one point. Her song choice was intriguing and it’s all about keeping afloat and looking on the bright side in the middle of grief. As per sources, she was accompanied by two friends and they chatted before Ariana performed.

Ariana Madix has reportedly been broken and devastated amid the cheating drama. She's been dealing with it since discovering her ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval was cheating on her with their co-star Raquel Leviss, therefore ending their 9-year relationship. But it looks like Ariana has finally moved on with Tom Sandoval’s split as she was spotted kissing fitness coach ‘Daniel Wai’ at Coachella in mid-April and now she is giving a “fine, fine, fine” message

Tom Sandavol’s cheating scandal: All you need to know

Tom Sandoval's affair with Raquel Leviss made headlines on March 3. The Vanderpump Rules cast member was supposedly romantically involved with Raquel while still seeing his long-term girlfriend, Ariana Madix, with whom he had 9 years of relationship. Due to this, the two have decided to call it quits after a decade-long relationship. The announcement startled many Bravo fans and has recently been the most talked about topic in the Bravo community.

