Ariana Madix Makes Broadway Debut On Stage, Vanderpump Rules Costars Extend Their Support

Ariana Madix, the second runner-up of Dancing with the Stars, has made it big on her Broadway debut on stage. A talented performer, dancer and actress, 38-year-old Ariana has been on Vanderpump Rules for over a decade now. However, her latest Broadway stint saw unconditional support from her co-stars from Vanderpump Rules.

Ariana Mandix’s grand Broadway debut

The Love Island actress played the role of a sexy blonde-haired Roxie Hart in the revival of the legendary musical play Chicago. The musical was staged at the Ambassador Theatre in Manhattan on the night of January 29, 2024. Ariana’s impressive performance even earned a standing ovation from the audience present at the theatre. In this engaging play, Ariana and her Chicago co-actor Amra Faye-Wright mesmerized the audience for the longest part of the play. According to the Broadway official synopsis, Chicago is “set in the legendary city during the roaring “jazz hot” 20s, Chicago tells the story of two rival vaudevillian murderesses locked up in Cook County Jail. Nightclub star Velma’s serving time for killing her husband and sister after finding the two in bed together.”

Which Vanderpump Rules co-stars supported Ariana?

Two of her co-stars, Lala Kent and Scheana Shay were cheering their loudest in the crowd, along with the Vanderpump Rules actress’ mother Tanya. Her boyfriend Daniel Wai also came to motivate his girlfriend, which comes as a shocker after the controversial breakup of Tom Sandoval and Ariana. A co-star on Vanderpump Rules and a long-time love interest of Ariana, the duo had a public breakup, after dating for 9 years. Ariana Madix always hoped to get a role in a Broadway Show. She even moved to New York City after her graduation, hoping the same. The actress had a press meet before the Chicago play began and she said, "To say this is a fulfillment of a lifelong dream would be an understatement.” She also added, "This is quite literally everything to me. It's all I've ever wanted. And to be here now, having this full-circle moment ... I feel so beyond grateful."

Fans are now curious to see Ariana Madix in more challenging roles on stage.

