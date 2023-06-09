Ariana Madix opens up about Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss' affair, says 'the air was sucked out of my lungs'

Reality television star Ariana Madix has been through a rollercoaster ride after she found out about her boyfriend Tom Sandoval cheating her on with her friend Raquel Leviss. The 37-year-old actress has since opened up about how she felt being betrayed when her partner of nine years had an affair with their Vanderpump Rules co-star. Continue reading to know what she divulged about the moment she found out about Leviss and Sandoval's adultery.

Ariana Madix opens up about Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss' affair

During an interview with Glamour, Madix revealed that she was holding onto Sandoval's phone while he was performing with his band when she saw an explicit video of Leviss on it. "I think the shock prevents you from being sad immediately. It was like the air was sucked out of my lungs. It was shock, disbelief on some level, but then also anger." Talking about his reaction, she said, "When you've been caught red-handed like that, there's no denying it."

"It's cold, hard evidence. So I think he was struggling. I think he was really mad that his little house of cards was crumbling," Madix added. "There are layers to it. The best-friend layer, the fact that [he] and I were together for so long and so many people, including myself, saw us as endgame. It's the deception, the trying to manipulate a narrative, the fact that so many people have been through this themselves and they recognize parts of it," she explained.

The cheating scandal dubbed by the Internet as Scandoval, became a widely discussed and debated topic as netizens slammed Sandoval and Leviss and came out in Madix's support. The Vanderpump Rules three-part finale drew a viewership of millions as fans and reality television enthusiasts flock to watch the reunion on Bravo. Apart from the scandal being filmed for the episodes, the finale featured the three of them being in the same room along with the rest of the cast. The confrontation and drama surely caught everyone's eyeballs.

Previously, Madix told The New York Times that Sandoval and Leviss had no scope of redemption. "I think any chance that either of them separately had for that ended when they started giving trash interviews victimizing themselves, her TMZ [interview] and his Howie [interview]. I think had they not done or said all of those horrible things, maybe one day, but I think the answer ultimately is no," the actress said. Everyone has since been interested in finding out which of the three will return for the upcoming season 11 of Vanderpump Rules.

While Madix is currently dating fitness coach Daniel Wai, reports claim Sandoval and Leviss broke up but an image circulating on the Internet shows that the couple is still in contact with each other. In the image, Sandoval is seated on an airplane while he talks to Leviss on the phone. Madix has previously refused to believe the rumours of their breakup revealing that she saw letters from Leviss addressed to Sandoval at the house the former couple shared.

