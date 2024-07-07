Ariana Madix Opens Up On ‘Intense’ New Season Of Love Island USA; VRP Star Shares Her Experience As Host

Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix has stepped into the new role of reality show host. Madix, who has been roped in to host the new season of Love Island USA, shared her experience of being a part of the reality show with The Hollywood Reporter. While the TV personality has been a regular on the Bravo series, the VPR has been on hiatus after the show focused on Tom Sandoval for two seasons for his controversies.

Speaking of Love Island USA, the show began with drama, and it has been continuing until the latest episode. The initial episodes saw love triangles and heartbreaks, setting the tone of the show right.

What did Ariana Madix say about hosting the reality show?

Stepping into the Love Island villa, Madix shared that she knew she had to be herself. In conversation with the entertainment portal, the reality TV star shared, “I knew going in that I just wanted to be me, times 10, and just bring whatever makes me me to the role.”

The first episode of Love Island USA premiered on June 11 and is expected to go on for six weeks. The challenges and twists of the show have gotten the audience intrigued by what is yet to come.

Speaking of dealing with the drama of the villa, Madix claimed that sometimes she wishes to jump into an argument, but her position in the show has been stopping her from doing so. The TV star said, “Sometimes I want to jump in there, but I can’t because I’m the host. I’m not an Islander. I can’t jump in and start getting into it with them, but sometimes I do have things I wish that I could say straight to their faces. It’s fascinating.”

Ariana Madix, on being a fan of Love Island USA

Madix has been trapped, feeling multiple things at the same time. The TV personality shared that she has been a fan of the show and would have loved watching the drama onscreen. However, she feels terrible for the contestants who have to go through these feelings in real life.

Madix revealed, “Well, I’m a fan of the show, and if I were watching the show, I would love watching this, but I hate watching them go through it in real life. So, it’s an interesting feeling.”

Love Island season 6 is available to stream on Peacock.

