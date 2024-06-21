Ariana Madix Replies To Comment Body Shaming Her; See What She Said

Reality TV star Ariana Madix’s grand entrance on Love Island USA is making its rounds on the internet for all the right reasons. In a recent episode of the famed dating show, Madix, its host, donned a sheer black outfit with statement jewelry and took to Instagram to post her glam strut- and it had fans gushing in the comment section. But it took no long for detractors to join forces, to which Madix responded befittingly.

Ariana Madix's post sparks body-shaming comments

“Oh my god… my mouth dropped. I’m gagged. She’s so hot,” one fan wrote in the comment section, while another typed, “At this point I just tune in to see what Ariana wears next!!!” Several commenters then agreed that they only watch the show to see what fits Madix sports. “This show is about how hot Arianna is, like I dont even know who else is on it,” a third fan chimed in.

In spite of all the encouraging comments, another set of users were quick to critique the Vanderpump Rules alum. “She needs to work on her legs…” a critic joined the discussion, which prompted the reality TV star to respond. “I work on my sexy ass legs almost every day, i’d snap your neck with my thighs but i’ll never let you close enough to touch me,” wrote Madix in response to the online detractor. Another user penned a similar note, to which she replied “disrespectfully, have you seen yourself.”

Fans poke fun at Ariana Madix's ex Tom Sandoval

Users could not help but poke slight fun at Madix’s ex-partner Tom Sandoval, whom she separated with last year. “Tom Sandoval is punching the air right now,” said a fan referring to the infamous Sandoval moment from Vanderpump Rules. A slew of comments recalled Sandoval’s comments on Madix leaving her T-shirt on while they were intimate, and fans have their own mind made up on that. Another set couldn't help but ask for a raise for her stylist.

Madix has been making huge strides in the entertainment industry ever since her departure from Vanderpump Rules in May this year. The Dancing With The Stars alum is enjoying her time as the host of Love Island USA, where she gets to play cupid for the contestants. As per her love life. Madix has been faring well. She started dating fitness coach Daniel Wai after separating from Sandoval who was her long-term partner.

