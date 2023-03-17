Ariana Madix reveals she was 'broken and devastated' after Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss' cheating scandal

American actress Ariana Madix has finally shared her thoughts about the cheating fiasco involving her former boyfriend, actor Tom Sandoval and their Vanderpump Rules co-star, actress Raquel Leviss. The 37-year-old found out about Sandoval, 39, cheating on her with Leviss in March when she saw the “inappropriate” messages shared between the two on his phone.

A source told People that Madix was “completely blindsided” by this and “devastated” and did not even “scratch the surface” of how she felt regarding it. “This is someone she thought she knew; someone she planned to spend the rest of her life with. You can’t even put into words that betrayal,” the source added. Sandoval then posted an apology on his Instagram page calling himself “selfish” and claiming that he made “reckless decisions” that hurt somebody he loves.

Ariana Madix speaks up on the Sandoval-Leviss affair

Madix finally broke her silence on 16 March and took to her Instagram to share a note for her followers. The television star showed her gratitude and thanked everyone for their love and support. “hi. where to begin? i want to express my most sincere gratitude for the outpouring of love and support i have received from friends, family, and people i’ve never even met in the last two weeks,” she wrote.

Madix continued, “when i have felt like i couldn’t even stand, you all have given me the strength to continue and seen me through my darkest hours. to say i have been devastated and broken is an understatement.” She added that she knows she is not in this alone as many of her closest friends are also grieving this loss and reeling from this betrayal. “i am so fucking lucky to have the best support system in the world and i hope i can repay every single person for the love you have shown me. what doesn’t kill me better run. love, ariana,” Madix signed off.

Leviss' apology statement

Apart from Sandoval, Leviss had also issued an apology statement via Entertainment Tonight. “I want to apologize for my actions and my choices foremost to Ariana, and to my friends and the fans so invested in our relationships,” she said. Leviss continued that there is no excuse for her behaviour and that she is not a victim. She added that she deeply regrets hurting Ariana and is seeking help from a counselor because of her codependency issues.