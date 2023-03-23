Ariana Madix signs film amid ex boyfriend Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss' cheating scandal

Television personality Ariana Madix has been through a lot in the last couple of weeks with her former boyfriend Tom Sandoval cheating on her with their Vanderpump Rules co-star Raquel Leviss. The 37-year-old actress found out about the "Scandoval" situation when she saw "inappropriate" messages shared between the two on his phone in March.

In an Instagram statement, she revealed that she was "devastated and broken" by what had happened. But it looks like things have finally started looking up for her as she signs a Lifetime movie titled Buying Back My Daughter. Continue reading to know more details about the film and the role Madix is going to play in it.

What is the film about and what is Ariana Madix's role?

Buying Back My Daughter is about a mother who finds her missing teenage daughter being sex trafficked on an escort website, reports Deadline. The film, which is currently filming, stars Meagan Young, Roger Cross, and Faith Wright. Madix will play Karen, a police officer who helps investigate the case and has a personal connection to the story, states the portal.

Buying Back My Daughter is produced by Front Street Pictures and Charles Cooper and the executive producers include Meagan Good herself, Orly Adelson, and Allen Lewis. While James Jope is the co-executive producer, Troy Scott is donning the hat of the director, and Barbara Marshall has written the script for the film.

For the unversed, both Sandoval and Leviss issued public apologies to Madix after the scandal came to light. Sandoval called himself "selfish" in his post and claimed he made "reckless decisions" that hurt somebody he loves. Leviss told Entertainment Tonight that there is "no excuse for her behaviour" and that "she is not a victim." She claimed that she deeply regrets hurting Ariana and is seeking help because of her codependency issues.

Before Madix posted her statement on Instagram, a source had told People that Madix, who had been dating Sandoval for nine years, was "completely blindsided" and "devastated" by the situation. "This is someone she thought she knew; someone she planned to spend the rest of her life with. You can’t even put into words that betrayal," the report further added.