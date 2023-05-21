Ariana Madix suffers a devastating loss; Vanderpump Rules star opens up in a post

Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix has taken a step away from her usual posts showing her glow-up. Ariana took to Instagram recently to share pictures mourning the loss of a close friend.

Ariana Madix’s tragic loss

Ariana took to Instagram to share some tragic news recently. The star posted a throwback photo of herself with a friend while she mourned their loss. She wrote in the caption alongside the photo, "I keep wanting to text you. It feels like this can't even be real. We were just planning your trip to LA.”

She continued, “Talking about our futures and all the things we were looking forward to. I miss our talks about life. I miss sending each other cat memes. I miss geeking out over food or dj videos.”

It further read, "I miss you bringing your turntables over. I miss us both wanting to go home but still staying out and having fun. I miss cut copy and chromeo songs."

Ariana concluded the post with, "I miss you @alispacerafiq and while you won't be seeing this, I'm hoping somehow this makes it to you. I love you always and forever. I'm grateful for the moments we spent together and for the love and friendship you showed me over the last ten years. You are so loved and you are so missed. I'm proud to be able to say I know Ali the Great. Because you ARE and will always be the greatest.”

Ariana followed the heartbreaking news with a few photos of her friend. Two of the photos featured her and the friend making silly faces at the camera. The last photo showed her friend holding a dog.

Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval

Ariana and Tom were in a relationship for 9 years before Sandoval cheated on her, causing them to break up. In an interview with Andy Cohen, Ariana revealed that her ex was “manipulative” and “narcissistic.” The actress revealed that Tom was very good at “concealing his double life” and “hiding all of the evidence.” Ariana also revealed that Sandoval “threw a beer can” at her when she confronted him about the cheating scandal.

