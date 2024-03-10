Ariana Madix's Broadway Show Turns Tom Sandoval-Free Zone; Security Shuns Questions On Vanderpump Rules Star

There is 'no ex-boyfriend' rule at Arina Madix’s new Broadway show. Fans show up at the New York City’s Ambassador Theatre to meet The Vanderpump Rules star, who was part of the show Chicago as Roxie Hart. The fans were greeted by Madix’s bodyguard, who politely requested them not to mention Tom Sandoval's name.

If you are a Vannderpump Rules fan, you already know the drama that went down! Ariana Mandix was in a nine-year-long relationship with singer and reality star Tom Sandoval until the latter cheated on her with Rachel Leviss.

Fans cheered at the mention of Tom Sandoval

The security guard's sweet gesture of asking the fans not to mention Sandoval was well-appreciated. He said, “Y’all fans of Ariana, right? Please don’t mention her ex at all. He’s irrelevant. Thank you.” Fans screamed and cheered as he said they would “never” do something like that.

Madix had a ‘transformational’ year

The reality TV star, 38, spoke about her experience of doing Broadway as she debuted as Roxie Hart in the show Chicago. She recalled her exciting experience and said, “Opening night was terrifying and really exciting. I shed many tears that day.” She added, “My mom was there. It felt like a rock concert! It’s something I will never forget.”

The actor called her Broadway show the “standout” moment of her career. Madix, who has apparently moved on in her life, said that last year was a “transformational” one for her. She recalled saying, “You never know where life is going to take you, especially in an industry where you work and hustle behind the scenes.”

The infamous Sandoval and Madix drama

The duo split after Sandoval allegedly cheated on the actress with his Vanderpump Rules co-star Rachel Leviss, ending a nine-year-long relationship. Although things ended on a bitter note, Sandoval and Leviss publicly apologised to Madix. The Vanderpump Rules star has since moved on and is in a relationship with fitness influencer Daniel Wai.

However, the drama didn’t end there! Madix sued Sandoval for selling their shared $2 million mansion, which the latter denied.

Later, Leviss took legal action against the former couple on the grounds of revenge porn. She claimed that the businessman and Vanderpump fame filmed intimate moments on FaceTime without her consent.