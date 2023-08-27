Arleen Sorkin, Harley Quinn voice actor dies at 67; 5 things to know about her

The entertainment world mourns the loss of renowned actress and voice talent Arleen Sorkin, who breathed life into the beloved character Harley Quinn. Sorkin, 67, passed away in August 2023, leaving behind a legacy that has left an indelible mark on both animation and television. Not only was she a part of the DC, she also lent her talent to Days of Our Lives. Here are five things to know about the multi-talented actress and voice artist.

Arleen Sorkin's early life and career

Arleen Sorkin had a diverse career, starting from her early days in cabaret performances to her memorable roles in TV soap operas. One of her well-known parts was playing the lively Calliope Jones on the daytime show "Days of Our Lives." She charmed audiences with this role from 1984 to 1990. She even returned to play the character again later, showing how important she was to the show's story.

But what really made her famous was her teamwork with her college friend Paul Dini. He was inspired by how great she acted in a dream scene and used that inspiration to make the famous character Harley Quinn. Sorkin didn't just give Harley Quinn her voice, but she also shared her cheerful personality, behaviors, and even her Brooklyn accent to make the character feel real. This all started in the show "Batman: The Animated Series." After that, Harley Quinn became a really important part of the DC Animated Universe, showing up in many shows and becoming really popular.

Five things to know about Arleen Sorkin

Days of Our Lives castmate

Sorkin's portrayal of Calliope Jones in Days of Our Lives caught the attention of her college friend Paul Dini, leading to the creation of Harley Quinn.

A surprise voice actress

Harley Quinn's unmistakable voice was a result of Sorkin's Brooklyn accent infused with a touch of Yiddish, adding a unique and memorable quality to the character.

Multi-Talented Writer

Sorkin's creative prowess extended beyond acting; she contributed to writing the popular animated series Tiny Toon Adventures and co-wrote the screenplay for the 1997 film Picture Perfect.

History with Comedy

Before her acting career soared, Sorkin was part of the comedy group The High-Heeled Women, showcasing her early comedic talents.

Family Ties

Sorkin's marriage to television writer-producer Christopher Lloyd resulted in two sons, Eli and Owen, creating a close-knit family that shared the world of entertainment.

