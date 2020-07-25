Armaan Malik REVEALS his favourite BTS member based on personality and ARMY agrees with the singer

Armaan Malik hosted a #FridaysWithArmaan session on Twitter recently where he revealed his favourite BTS member, earning a major nod of approval from ARMY. The 25-year-old singer also revealed his favourite EXO member and favourite One Direction songs.

BTS has a major fan following which is something everyone is definitely aware of! Termed as ARMY, millions and millions keep joining this fandom as the K-pop band proves just how talented they are with every album dropped. Moreover, celebrities too are left enamoured by the septet as John Cena, Shawn Mendes, Ariana Grande and more have spoken about their love for the boys on a variety of occasions. Moreover, in Bollywood, we have Ayushmann Khurrana and AR Rahman, who have also touched upon BTS' success. Another name being added to the list is popular singer Armaan Malik.

Armaan has time and again shared his appreciation for BTS' music and even recommended their popular hits like Jamais Vu and Inner Child. In a recent #FridaysWithArmaan session, an ARMY member asked the 25-year-old singer who his favourite BTS member was. "Personality wise I think J-Hope seems like a super fun guy," Armaan tweeted which got a major nod of approval from ARMY. And, we can't really blame him as Hobi is a literal ball of sunshine. Moreover, when a fan asked Malik who is favourite EXO member was, the Control singer chose the enigmatic Chen. The handsome singer also complied with a fan's wish to say 'I love you' in Korean.

Moreover, when a Directioner asked Armaan if he likes One Direction and which are his favourite 1D tracks, Armaan disclosed, "Yeah! I love 'You & I' and 'Steal My Girl'." When a Harry Potter fan asked the singer if he was a Potterhead, Malik confessed, "I am not sure if I am full on Potterhead. Like if you quiz me I’m sure I’ll fail the quiz. But I love #HarryPotter!"

Personality wise I think J-Hope seems like a super fun guy https://t.co/QxfPQCZUBo — ADY (@ArmaanMalik22) July 24, 2020

I am not sure if I am full on Potterhead. Like if you quiz me I’m sure I’ll fail the quiz. But I love #HarryPotter! #FridaysWithArmaan https://t.co/ONdjzKHcY7 — ADY (@ArmaanMalik22) July 24, 2020

