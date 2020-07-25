  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Armaan Malik REVEALS his favourite BTS member based on personality and ARMY agrees with the singer

Armaan Malik hosted a #FridaysWithArmaan session on Twitter recently where he revealed his favourite BTS member, earning a major nod of approval from ARMY. The 25-year-old singer also revealed his favourite EXO member and favourite One Direction songs.
1448 reads Mumbai
Armaan Malik earned major brownie points from ARMY when he revealed who his BTS bias was.Armaan Malik earned major brownie points from ARMY when he revealed who his BTS bias was.
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

BTS has a major fan following which is something everyone is definitely aware of! Termed as ARMY, millions and millions keep joining this fandom as the K-pop band proves just how talented they are with every album dropped. Moreover, celebrities too are left enamoured by the septet as John Cena, Shawn Mendes, Ariana Grande and more have spoken about their love for the boys on a variety of occasions. Moreover, in Bollywood, we have Ayushmann Khurrana and AR Rahman, who have also touched upon BTS' success. Another name being added to the list is popular singer Armaan Malik.

Armaan has time and again shared his appreciation for BTS' music and even recommended their popular hits like Jamais Vu and Inner Child. In a recent #FridaysWithArmaan session, an ARMY member asked the 25-year-old singer who his favourite BTS member was. "Personality wise I think J-Hope seems like a super fun guy," Armaan tweeted which got a major nod of approval from ARMY. And, we can't really blame him as Hobi is a literal ball of sunshine. Moreover, when a fan asked Malik who is favourite EXO member was, the Control singer chose the enigmatic Chen. The handsome singer also complied with a fan's wish to say 'I love you' in Korean.

Moreover, when a Directioner asked Armaan if he likes One Direction and which are his favourite 1D tracks, Armaan disclosed, "Yeah! I love 'You & I' and 'Steal My Girl'." When a Harry Potter fan asked the singer if he was a Potterhead, Malik confessed, "I am not sure if I am full on Potterhead. Like if you quiz me I’m sure I’ll fail the quiz. But I love #HarryPotter!"

Check out Armaan Malik answering these questions on Twitter below:

ALSO READ: Rolling Stone's Greatest Boyband Songs of All Time includes BTS' Spring Day, Fake Love; Jin's Moon lands at #5

Who is your BTS bias? Let us know your pick in the comments section below.

Credits :Twitter,Getty Images

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Ahead of Dil Bechara’s release, here are Sanjana Sanghi’s interesting statements about Sushant Singh Rajput
Prince Narula & Yuvika Chaudhary on Shikayat, trolls, lockdown, Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara’s INTERESTING facts
Vidya Balan on patriarchy, being unkind to your body, self-doubt, mental health
Sanjana Sanghi on Sushant Singh Rajput, #MeToo stories; says never felt he was bipolar
Katrina Kaif: From Salman Khan to Vicky Kaushal; A look at the actress’ linkups which made headlines
Dil Bechara actress Sanjana Sanghi’s lesser known facts REVEALED
Kangana Ranaut’s shocking statements about Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra, Mahesh Bhatt and others
Amit Sadh on the insider-outsider debate, if industry is ‘star-driven’, OTT vs theatre
Madan Gowri’s JOURNEY: From an engineering student to the biggest YouTube creator from South India
Here’s why Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara should be on your watchlist

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement