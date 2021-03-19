Armie Hammer accused of sexually assaulting a woman in 2017 ; Actor's attorney denies allegations

Actor Armie Hammer is under investigation for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman in 2017.

This article mentions accounts of sexual assault (Trigger Warning)

A police investigation has been launched by LAPD following the sexual assault accusations made by a woman against actor Armie Hammer. In a press conference held on Thursday, accompanied by her lawyer Gloria Allred, a woman named Effie accused the Call Me By Your Name actor of rape. As per Hollywood Reporter, LAPD confirmed that Hammer has been a suspect in a sexual assault case that was opened on February 3. During the press conference, the 24-year-old woman revealed gruesome details of the incident.

The woman first met Armie on Facebook in 2016 and was in an on and off relationship with the actor between 2016 to 2020. Effie accused Hammer of abusing her "mentally, emotionally and sexually," during the course of their relationship. Retelling the events that happened on April 24, 2017, Effie said, "On April 24, 2017, Armie Hammer violently raped me for over four hours in Los Angeles", via THR.

Effie also accused Hammer of committing other acts of violence such as saying that he, "repeatedly slammed her head against a wall resulting in bruises to her face", via THR. She also revealed of going through suicidal thoughts following the incident.

After the press conference, Hammer's attorney Andrew Brettler issued a statement to E! News denying all the allegations. The statement consists of Hammer maintaining that "His interactions with [Effie] and every other sexual partner of his for that matter have been completely consensual, discussed and agreed upon in advance, and mutually participatory."

Armie has already been in the midst of a storm after he faced massive backlash after several unverified conversations attributed to the actor were revealed on social media that accused the actor of emotional abuse and having cannibalistic fetishes. Hammer's ex-girlfriend, Paige Lorenze had also spoked to E! about the actor's BDSM fetishes and revealed that one of the major reasons she ended her relationship with him was because he became "controlling".

