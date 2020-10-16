Armie Hammer addresses fans’ WILD reaction to his THIRSTY comment on Timothee Chalamet‘s selfie

Armie Hammer recently addressed the internet's wild reaction to his comment on Timothee Chalamet‘s Instagram selfie, the actor also shared details about the progress of their film Call Me By Your Name’s sequel.

Armie Hammer recently opened up to explain why he left that thirsty comment on his Call Me By Your Name co-star Timothee Chalamet‘s Instagram account this week. For the unversed, the 34-year-old actor commented on Timothee‘s latest selfie and wrote, “OoOOOoOoooo KING SH*T!!!.” During an interview with Variety, Armie explained why he left that comment.

“People got so excited. I don’t think they realized that I was actually making fun of how ridiculous people sound on the internet now,” he said. Armie also said he wasn’t commenting on a sequel to Call Me By Your Name.

“I did not comment to announce anything about Call Me By Your Name. I promise,” he added. “I still haven’t seen the script. I don’t know if there is a script and they’re just not giving it to me or if there isn’t a script. I don’t know exactly where we are in the process. I think 2020 knocked everything for a loop so I don’t know. We’ll see where we are when the dust settles.”

For the unversed, Timothee and Armie have become close friends over the past few years after starring as lovers in the 2017 movie Call Me By Your Name. The movie was nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars that year and earned Timothee his first Best Actor nomination. It was recently announced that the release date for Timothee‘s new movie Dune had been postponed.

