  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Armie Hammer addresses fans’ WILD reaction to his THIRSTY comment on Timothee Chalamet‘s selfie

Armie Hammer recently addressed the internet's wild reaction to his comment on Timothee Chalamet‘s Instagram selfie, the actor also shared details about the progress of their film Call Me By Your Name’s sequel.
5909 reads Mumbai
Armie Hammer explains THIRSTY comment on Timothee Chalamet‘s selfieArmie Hammer addresses fans’ WILD reaction to his THIRSTY comment on Timothee Chalamet‘s selfie
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Armie Hammer recently opened up to explain why he left that thirsty comment on his Call Me By Your Name co-star Timothee Chalamet‘s Instagram account this week. For the unversed, the 34-year-old actor commented on Timothee‘s latest selfie and wrote, “OoOOOoOoooo KING SH*T!!!.” During an interview with Variety, Armie explained why he left that comment. 

 

“People got so excited. I don’t think they realized that I was actually making fun of how ridiculous people sound on the internet now,” he said. Armie also said he wasn’t commenting on a sequel to Call Me By Your Name.

 

“I did not comment to announce anything about Call Me By Your Name. I promise,” he added. “I still haven’t seen the script. I don’t know if there is a script and they’re just not giving it to me or if there isn’t a script. I don’t know exactly where we are in the process. I think 2020 knocked everything for a loop so I don’t know. We’ll see where we are when the dust settles.”

 

For the unversed, Timothee and Armie have become close friends over the past few years after starring as lovers in the 2017 movie Call Me By Your Name. The movie was nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars that year and earned Timothee his first Best Actor nomination. It was recently announced that the release date for Timothee‘s new movie Dune had been postponed.

 

ALSO READ: Call Me by Your Name fans go wild as Armie Hammer leaves a THIRSTY comment on Timothee Chalamet‘s new selfie

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Variety, Getty Images, Instagram

You may like these
Armie Hammer FILES for joint custody of kids amid divorce from Elizabeth Chambers; Pleads them to return to US
Timothée Chalamet REVEALS why he felt embarrassed about makeout session snaps with Lily Rose Depp going viral
Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers' son receives numerous stitches after a horrible fall from the bed
Dune Trailer: Zendaya and Timothee Chalamet steal the show in Warner Bros mega sci fi; Watch
Timothée Chalamet calls Zendaya ‘one of the most inspiring people’ as he wishes on her birthday; See Post
Here's why Yeo Jin Goo feels Timothée Chalamet would be perfect as Gu Chan Sung in US remake of Hotel del Luna

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement